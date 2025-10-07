[2.2.1] Patch Notes
-Upgrade Unity to patch security vulnerability
[2.2.0] Patch Notes
-Add custom theme save slots
-Support for DLC added
-Loading bar added for long load times
Version 2.2.1 - Custom Theme Saves
