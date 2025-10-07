 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20282918 Edited 7 October 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[2.2.1] Patch Notes
-Upgrade Unity to patch security vulnerability

[2.2.0] Patch Notes
-Add custom theme save slots
-Support for DLC added
-Loading bar added for long load times

Changed files in this update

Num One: Revised Edition Content Depot 1871881
DLC 3968910 Depot 3968910
