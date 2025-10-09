Version 1.3.2
To address security issues in the Unity engine, we rebuilt using a version of the editor with the vulnerabilities fixed. This update does not change the game content.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Version 1.3.2
To address security issues in the Unity engine, we rebuilt using a version of the editor with the vulnerabilities fixed. This update does not change the game content.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update