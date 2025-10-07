 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20282581 Edited 7 October 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed security vulnerability in the Unity3D engine
2. Fixed several minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Mr. Fast Content Depot 1213371
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Mr. Fast win32 Depot 1213372
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit mac Depot 1213373
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link