MateEngine 2.2.4-2 – Debugging Update

Debug Menu

Added a Debug Menu (open with F8) that displays nearly all internal parameters, including bools, ints, floats, and strings.

Includes advanced developer options to modify internal AI behavior and hidden engine variables. Use with caution — intended for modders and developers only.

Examples of what can be changed using Debug Settings:

Rotate the avatar

Scale the avatar beyond normal limits

Adjust individual X, Y, Z scale axes

Rotate along X, Y, Z axes

Modify texts and colors

Manipulate any component at runtime

Essentially, control almost everything normally locked from user access

You can enable auto-start for debugging to automatically load your saved Debug Settings profile.

Warning: Misuse may cause instability or break the software. If that happens, delete the MEValueChanger folder in AppData/LocalLow/Shinymoon to reset.

Fixes and Improvements

Fixed typo: “Context Lenght” → “Context Length”

Slightly improved AI streaming performance

Reduced AI response latency

Added partial integration of a custom Dynamic Bones build for future use in correcting skirt clipping on .ME models