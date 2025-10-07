MateEngine 2.2.4-2 – Debugging Update
Debug Menu
Added a Debug Menu (open with F8) that displays nearly all internal parameters, including bools, ints, floats, and strings.
Includes advanced developer options to modify internal AI behavior and hidden engine variables. Use with caution — intended for modders and developers only.
Examples of what can be changed using Debug Settings:
Rotate the avatar
Scale the avatar beyond normal limits
Adjust individual X, Y, Z scale axes
Rotate along X, Y, Z axes
Modify texts and colors
Manipulate any component at runtime
Essentially, control almost everything normally locked from user access
You can enable auto-start for debugging to automatically load your saved Debug Settings profile.
Warning: Misuse may cause instability or break the software. If that happens, delete the MEValueChanger folder in AppData/LocalLow/Shinymoon to reset.
Fixes and Improvements
Fixed typo: “Context Lenght” → “Context Length”
Slightly improved AI streaming performance
Reduced AI response latency
Added partial integration of a custom Dynamic Bones build for future use in correcting skirt clipping on .ME models
Changed files in this update