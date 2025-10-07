 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20282555 Edited 7 October 2025 – 08:13:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.2.4-2 – Debugging Update

Debug Menu

Added a Debug Menu (open with F8) that displays nearly all internal parameters, including bools, ints, floats, and strings.
Includes advanced developer options to modify internal AI behavior and hidden engine variables. Use with caution — intended for modders and developers only.

Examples of what can be changed using Debug Settings:

  • Rotate the avatar

  • Scale the avatar beyond normal limits

  • Adjust individual X, Y, Z scale axes

  • Rotate along X, Y, Z axes

  • Modify texts and colors

  • Manipulate any component at runtime

  • Essentially, control almost everything normally locked from user access

You can enable auto-start for debugging to automatically load your saved Debug Settings profile.
Warning: Misuse may cause instability or break the software. If that happens, delete the MEValueChanger folder in AppData/LocalLow/Shinymoon to reset.

Fixes and Improvements

Fixed typo: “Context Lenght” → “Context Length”
Slightly improved AI streaming performance
Reduced AI response latency
Added partial integration of a custom Dynamic Bones build for future use in correcting skirt clipping on .ME models

Changed files in this update

Depot 3625271
