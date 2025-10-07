Change list

Added Dynasty Supreme game mode:

Draft new players each year;

Chose Default or create your own Custom Team ;

Custom Playbooks: available for both Default and Custom Teams;





game mode: Added 5 new parody teams with stadiums, playbooks, customizations:

Deadlanta Vultures ;

Gnashville Lycans ;

Leaveland Burns ;

Lost Wages Invaders ;

Sinsonasty Mangles ;





Added ability to chose Mayhem Bowl arena in the Mayhem Bowl game mode ;



in the ; Roster Updates to reflect 2025 season start, including the latest major trades, roster cuts and players balancing;



to reflect 2025 season start, including the latest major trades, roster cuts and players balancing; Bug Fixes and Improvements:

Fixed the issue causing players get XP in the Season Mode;

Fixed bug causing Skillroids working incorrectly;

Fixed the issue that doesn't allow substituted some players;

Fixed a bug which didn't allow change Depth Chart for some players;

Various additional bug fixes.







ːer_waveːWe want to thank you for your patience and unwavering support of. It’s been a wild and challenging journey to get us here—but today, we’re thrilled to announce the release of Dynasty Supreme toThis is a massive new game mode packed with depth and features. Please keep in mind:. You’ll encounter bugs, some VO issues, stat tuning problems, and other rough edges. But the—and you can dive right in using your created teams or default teams.Over the next six weeks, we’ll be rolling out new content, balancing gameplay, and polishing every aspect of the mode. That’s wherecome in.Tell us what you think! Report bugs, share feedback, and let us know how it feels—too hard, too easy, or just right? Your input will help us make Dynasty Supreme the best version possible.We’re in Act 3 of our journey toward full release. You’ve been with us since day one, and this final push wouldn’t be possible without your continued passion and support. From the entire MFL team—thank you for believing in us, for playing, and for helping us makeeven more insane.