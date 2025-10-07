 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20282307 Edited 7 October 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity recently discovered a critical security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) in the engine that could potentially affect applications built with vulnerable versions.
Therefore, we decided to immediately rebuild the game on the fixed Unity version to address this issue.

This technical update does not change gameplay — we simply took care of your security.

Thank you for your understanding!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3124551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link