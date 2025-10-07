Unity recently discovered a critical security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) in the engine that could potentially affect applications built with vulnerable versions.
Therefore, we decided to immediately rebuild the game on the fixed Unity version to address this issue.
This technical update does not change gameplay — we simply took care of your security.
Thank you for your understanding!
v1.2.2f1 — Unity Security Update
