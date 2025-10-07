 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20282290 Edited 7 October 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1) Fixed an issue where the screen resolution would be set incorrectly when first launching the game.
2) Fixed an issue where items would be dropped incorrectly.
3) Physics has been reworked.
4) Clouds have been reworked.
5) Lighting has been reworked, making it warmer.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3985841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link