1) Fixed an issue where the screen resolution would be set incorrectly when first launching the game.
2) Fixed an issue where items would be dropped incorrectly.
3) Physics has been reworked.
4) Clouds have been reworked.
5) Lighting has been reworked, making it warmer.
What's new?
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3985841
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update