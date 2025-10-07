Norman Jones' Selling Extravaganza 1.0.1

- Added a hardmode fight against Lollipop Kid based on random chance and amount of vacuum cleaners in inventory

- Added all the paintings in Luna's house

- Added a new rare enemy in the chateau (Hueman)

- Confuse element now deals a minimum of 25% damage instead of 0% damage

- Buffed the Fiery Customer

- Minor buffs to early game enemies

- Improved random encounter diversity in the chateau

- Increased random encounter rate in the left area of the chateau

- Improved the TV moveset

- Improved the Generic Hero moveset, renamed him to Hero In The Making

- Made the dirt path asset a bit lighter

- Made it more apparent when the Slime Emerald is inactive

- Slightly altered Norman's stats progression with leveling up (final total stats is slightly higher)

- Updated Game Over screen

- Smoking variant in Endings now happens if Cigarettes have been used in battle instead of if they're held in the inventory

Professor Frippel's Special Invention Show 1.0.1

- Added a description to Frippel's bathtub

- Buffed the Soldering Iron

- Improved monkey sounds

- Lowered the chance of Tall Manchego transforming

- Adjusted the position of most monsters in battle screens

- Fixed some dialogue

Miodesopsia 1.0.1

- Improved Ending 7

- Minor Charset improvements

- Minor Improvements in the Tutorial map

Previously, we had updated the launcher to have some updated Miodesopsia and Norman Jones sprites, and fixed a bug with the Running game "Imprisoned for Time".