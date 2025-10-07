Norman Jones' Selling Extravaganza 1.0.1
- Added a hardmode fight against Lollipop Kid based on random chance and amount of vacuum cleaners in inventory
- Added all the paintings in Luna's house
- Added a new rare enemy in the chateau (Hueman)
- Confuse element now deals a minimum of 25% damage instead of 0% damage
- Buffed the Fiery Customer
- Minor buffs to early game enemies
- Improved random encounter diversity in the chateau
- Increased random encounter rate in the left area of the chateau
- Improved the TV moveset
- Improved the Generic Hero moveset, renamed him to Hero In The Making
- Made the dirt path asset a bit lighter
- Made it more apparent when the Slime Emerald is inactive
- Slightly altered Norman's stats progression with leveling up (final total stats is slightly higher)
- Updated Game Over screen
- Smoking variant in Endings now happens if Cigarettes have been used in battle instead of if they're held in the inventory
Professor Frippel's Special Invention Show 1.0.1
- Added a description to Frippel's bathtub
- Buffed the Soldering Iron
- Improved monkey sounds
- Lowered the chance of Tall Manchego transforming
- Adjusted the position of most monsters in battle screens
- Fixed some dialogue
Miodesopsia 1.0.1
- Improved Ending 7
- Minor Charset improvements
- Minor Improvements in the Tutorial map
Previously, we had updated the launcher to have some updated Miodesopsia and Norman Jones sprites, and fixed a bug with the Running game "Imprisoned for Time".
Changed files in this update