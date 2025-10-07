 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20282235
Update notes via Steam Community
Revamped Chat System
Chat channels (map, server, trade, party)
Whispering
Item linking to chat
Discord integration

Improvements and Fixes
Leech, health on hit and autocast now scales to up to 3 targets
Leech now rolls for every multi-hit (but divided by number of hits), making it more consistent
Fixed issues with party rates (big mess up by me, well you could think of it as temporary boosted rates event 😭)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3918511
  • Loading history…
