Revamped Chat System

Chat channels (map, server, trade, party)

Whispering

Item linking to chat

Discord integration



Improvements and Fixes

Leech, health on hit and autocast now scales to up to 3 targets

Leech now rolls for every multi-hit (but divided by number of hits), making it more consistent

Fixed issues with party rates (big mess up by me, well you could think of it as temporary boosted rates event 😭)