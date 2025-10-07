Revamped Chat System
Chat channels (map, server, trade, party)
Whispering
Item linking to chat
Discord integration
Improvements and Fixes
Leech, health on hit and autocast now scales to up to 3 targets
Leech now rolls for every multi-hit (but divided by number of hits), making it more consistent
Fixed issues with party rates (big mess up by me, well you could think of it as temporary boosted rates event 😭)
