Hello everyone,

Version 1.1.0 is now live! 🎉

This update brings some major changes, including improvements to how the tool handles colors and sprites. These updates will make it much easier for me to add new content in the future!

🆕 New Features

New Character button added!

New Character Types!

New Character Sprites!

New Color Globes!

New Custom Colors System!

90 new color globes for you to customize!

Character type colors can now be swapped!

🔧 Changes

Reworked how the tool handles character face colors .

Reworked how the tool handles character sprite colors .

Updated the color globes .

Removed 20 character types that were just color swaps.

Removed the Load button (it worked the same as Save).

There were many internal updates to how the tool works. Old save files are still supported, but you may need to adjust your character’s skin color, as the new system handles it differently and may cause some colors to appear incorrect.

I’m always open to feedback, please leave a review or comment on the community hub with suggestions for future updates!

Thank you, and I hope you enjoy it!