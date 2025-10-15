Here is how to find the branch with the update

Saves

ADDED

Added a safeguard measure against specific crash types



CHANGED

Optimize region UI textures for less RAM usage



FIXED

Fixed infinite loading on a season change after loading a save or when a player has no assigned bed.



Fixed the focus loss after saving a game while using a controller.



Youkoso!We have a new update to test on a separate branch!- You must have Sengoku Dynasty in your library – obviously.- Open your game library.- Right click on Sengoku Dynasty.- Open properties.- Select the tab "BETAS"- Use the drop-down menu and select “releasecandidate“. This is the public stage version.- Click "Close".- Steam should now download this version of the game.We do not guarantee that saves created in the test build will be compatible with future public versions of the game. As a precautionary measure please backup this entire folder somewhere else on your hard drive if you test the branch: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\SengokuDynasty\Saved\The update consists of