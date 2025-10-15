 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20282022 Edited 15 October 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Youkoso!

We have a new update to test on a separate branch!

Here is how to find the branch with the update

- You must have Sengoku Dynasty in your library – obviously.
- Open your game library.
- Right click on Sengoku Dynasty.
- Open properties.
- Select the tab "BETAS"
- Use the drop-down menu and select “releasecandidate“. This is the public stage version.
- Click "Close".
- Steam should now download this version of the game.

Saves

We do not guarantee that saves created in the test build will be compatible with future public versions of the game. As a precautionary measure please backup this entire folder somewhere else on your hard drive if you test the branch: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\SengokuDynasty\Saved\


The update consists of

ADDED

  • Added a safeguard measure against specific crash types


CHANGED

  • Optimize region UI textures for less RAM usage


FIXED

  • Fixed infinite loading on a season change after loading a save or when a player has no assigned bed.
  • Fixed the focus loss after saving a game while using a controller.

Changed depots in releasecandidate branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1702011
Windows 64-bitDLC 2513030 Depot 2513030
Windows 64-bitDLC 3325090 Depot 3325090
