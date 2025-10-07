What's new in this update

Improvements

Restored over 1,000 non-minimized puzzles from deprecated status back to active use - this significantly increases the pool of easier puzzles available in rated games, making it much more likely for new players to encounter puzzles they can solve



Reduced rating change coefficient for new profiles - new players will now experience smaller rating fluctuations, allowing them to stay in the easier difficulty range longer and build confidence before facing more challenging puzzles



Redesigned the second level of the beginner campaign with easier puzzles but increased quantity - players can now practice fundamental techniques more thoroughly before advancing



Adjusted block border thickness to improve visual clarity - the thicker borders make it easier to distinguish between different blocks, benefiting all players



Why These Changes Matter

Version 1.0.2 is here with improvements focused primarily on the new player experience, along with quality-of-life enhancements that benefit all players. We've been listening to feedback and have made several key changes to make Rated Sudoku more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.These improvements address common pain points we've observed with new players. Many beginners were struggling to find appropriately challenging puzzles in rated games, often encountering puzzles that were too difficult for their current skill level. By expanding the pool of easier puzzles and adjusting the rating system, new players can now enjoy a more gradual progression that matches their learning pace.The visual improvements to block borders help all players by making it easier to clearly see which cells belong to which block - a fundamental aspect of solving puzzles effectively.We're committed to making Rated Sudoku welcoming for players of all skill levels, and these changes represent an important step in that direction. Happy solving!