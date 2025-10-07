Hi folks, you’ve probably all read by now about the recent Unity security issue. It hasn’t affected us in practice and probably can’t, but it’s still recommended to patch it. If you prefer not to update, that’s your choice, though ill advised. I’ve left the older 1.092 build available in a branch you can opt into instead.



Sorry for this huge download that’s basically just a Unity engine patch on a game long out of support, but it would be irresponsible of me as a developer to leave you exposed.



Because of engine changes since I first built Reborn, you will probably need to set your resolution again. Sorry about that.

