7 October 2025 Build 20281900
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

A new small update is now live on the experimental branch.

Misc.

  • Updated Unity to the latest version which addresses a security vulnerability. For details refer to Unity’s security advisory.

Changed depots in experimental branch

Changed depots in experimental branch
Windows 64-bit Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
macOS Base Content macos Depot 1062092
