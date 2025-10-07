Hi everyone!
A new small update is now live on the experimental branch.
Misc.
Updated Unity to the latest version which addresses a security vulnerability. For details refer to Unity’s security advisory.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hi everyone!
A new small update is now live on the experimental branch.
Updated Unity to the latest version which addresses a security vulnerability. For details refer to Unity’s security advisory.
Changed depots in experimental branch