Hello everyone!

Spirit Valley has now been out for a while and we'd like to thank all our players for the amazing support you guys have given us along the way! We've been working on what is probably the most requested feature for the game, and now it is finally here.

Play as a female character

Through early access and after the full release we've heard so many requests wishing that the game could be played as a female character. And now you can!

You can select and customize your female character at the start of the game, but if you don't want to start a new game just for that, you can also swap with existing characters. Your house in Oakwood Village now has a wardrobe that can be used to customize any aspect of your existing characters!

Some of the dialog was written mainly for a male protagonist so we added some new dialog lines for female characters.

Tweaks and bug fixes

Some Spirits had their stats tuned

Added crystal icon to combat scene, marking whether wild Spirit is already captured or not. Distinguishes normal and rare Spirits.

Overflowing texts fixed in pause menu (Russian).

Fixed a bug where Vivian's collider was left enabled after she exits the farm house in Oakwood Village.

Fixed a bug in Trait-o-matic 5000, where re-rolling trait was prevented if player had exactly the required amount of money. (Should only be prevented if player had less than required amount of money).

Fixed an issue where defeating either of the two Crimson Cloak enemies in Trail21 made the other disappear as well.

Future plans

This update wraps our development of Spirit Valley, at least for now. From here we will shift our focus to our next project which is already in the works. Hopefully we can give you an update on our next game before the end of the year. Our previous games, Scarlet Maiden and Spirit Valley, have been well received and we hope we can keep making games that you guys enjoy!