Since the game's release, we have received extensive feedback from players. After careful consideration, we have decided to implement player suggestions by completely removing the dual-language subtitles. This change aims to eliminate any sense of visual dissonance during gameplay and prevent potential bugs.
The English version will be released separately at a later date. Thank you for your understanding!
更新补丁10.7 完全移除了双语字幕
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2818011
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update