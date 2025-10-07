 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20281777
Since the game's release, we have received extensive feedback from players. After careful consideration, we have decided to implement player suggestions by completely removing the dual-language subtitles. This change aims to eliminate any sense of visual dissonance during gameplay and prevent potential bugs.
The English version will be released separately at a later date. Thank you for your understanding!

