- Fixed controller not working if it gets connected after the game starts
- Player name now correctly displayed when they become demon lord
- Steam achievement levels now working
- Single player mode now has separate flip for left wing and right wing
- Polished starting positions on several levels
- Fixed Rick flick hitbox
- Fixed Rick smash hitbox
- Greed now magnetizes exp orbs
- Fix Rick HP bar still showing despite him going away
- Added avatar highlighter when any input is pressed
