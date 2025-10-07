 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20281689 Edited 7 October 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hiii! We added several bugfixes and feature balancing on the following items

  • Fixed controller not working if it gets connected after the game starts
  • Player name now correctly displayed when they become demon lord
  • Steam achievement levels now working
  • Single player mode now has separate flip for left wing and right wing
  • Polished starting positions on several levels
  • Fixed Rick flick hitbox
  • Fixed Rick smash hitbox
  • Greed now magnetizes exp orbs
  • Fix Rick HP bar still showing despite him going away
  • Added avatar highlighter when any input is pressed


This will be available on the demo once fixes are confirmed!

Changed files in this update

