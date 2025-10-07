Fixed controller not working if it gets connected after the game starts



Player name now correctly displayed when they become demon lord



Steam achievement levels now working



Single player mode now has separate flip for left wing and right wing



Polished starting positions on several levels



Fixed Rick flick hitbox



Fixed Rick smash hitbox



Greed now magnetizes exp orbs



Fix Rick HP bar still showing despite him going away



Added avatar highlighter when any input is pressed



Hiii! We added several bugfixes and feature balancing on the following itemsThis will be available on the demo once fixes are confirmed!