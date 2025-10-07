 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20281590 Edited 7 October 2025 – 06:40:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed security vulnerability in the Unity3D engine

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Zombie Simulator Content Depot 1362311
  • Loading history…
macOS Zombie Simulator mac Depot 1362312
  • Loading history…
Linux Zombie Simulator linux Depot 1362313
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link