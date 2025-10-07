bugfix 2025/10/07
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed security vulnerability in the Unity3D engine
Windows 64-bit Zombie Simulator Content Depot 1362311
macOS Zombie Simulator mac Depot 1362312
Linux Zombie Simulator linux Depot 1362313
