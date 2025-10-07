 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20281535
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch update with the following changes:

  • Stopped Director camera bouncing excessively with Action cards

  • Fixed Gamelog for Torture Chamber

  • Fixed some rare exceptions

  • Updated Unity version for CVE-2025-59489

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2745492
