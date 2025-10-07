 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20281492
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where canvas creation failed due to insufficient memory
  • Removed sound noise when removing covers
  • Added palette hiding feature
  • Improved main menu display speed
  • Reduced highlight light reflections
  • Enabled viewing other players' Steam content
  • Added Steam content sorting order selection
  • Fixed issue where main light source caused eye strain

