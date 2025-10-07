- Fixed issue where canvas creation failed due to insufficient memory
- Removed sound noise when removing covers
- Added palette hiding feature
- Improved main menu display speed
- Reduced highlight light reflections
- Enabled viewing other players' Steam content
- Added Steam content sorting order selection
- Fixed issue where main light source caused eye strain
Ver 1.3.0
