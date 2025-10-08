Thank you for using Desktop Mate!

We're excited to announce the release of Desktop Mate Ver. 1.7.0, an update packed with improvements and bug fixes — all based on your valuable feedback and requests! Please update to the latest version and enjoy the enhanced experience!

Highlights of This Update

Improvements & Refinements

Added a new swaying animation when moving a character in the “picked up” state (excluding certain characters).

Added a new lying-down animation that prevents the character from being cut off when the window is moved to the top of the screen while the character is sitting on it.

In the Help screen, the text label for the “Do not show on next startup” checkbox is now also clickable.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where menu operations could become stuck in a continuous clicking state when a controller was connected to the PC.

Fixed an issue where, after performing certain actions on the alarm screen, the delete button and other controls would stop functioning properly.

Improved an issue where characters could unintentionally enter the “picked up” state when clicked.

If you encounter any issues or notice anything unusual after the update, please feel free to report it on the Steam Community Forums.

Your feedback continues to shape the future of Desktop Mate — thank you for being a part of it!