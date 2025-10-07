Balanced the blessings and made more of them better, as requested!:
Buffed various blessings.
Defense Blessings now give a base of 5, up from 3.
Damage Blessings now give a base of +2.4%, up from +1.5%.
Block Damage Reduction Blessings now give a base of +3.7%, up from +2.4%.
Poise Damage Blessings now give a base of +6.5%, up from +4%.
WizPoint Blessings now give a base of +4.7 WizPoints/s, up from +3.7.
Income Boost Blessings now give a base of +2.5%, up from +1.2%.
Merchant Price Blessings now give +7% cheaper merchant prices, up from +1.8%.
Non-Boss Damage Blessings now give a base of +3.2%, up from +2%.
Boss Damage Blessings now give a base of +4%, up from +2.5%.
Damage Taken Blessings now give a base of -4%, up (or down, rather?) from -2%.
Fort Damage Taken Blessings now give a base of -8%, up (or down, rather?) from -5%.
Critical Hit Rate Blessings now give a base of +2.5%, up from +2%.
Status Effect Infliction Blessings now give a base of +7.5%, up from +5%.
Resistance Blessings now give a base of +40 Resistance, up from +20.
Resistance Blessings now function properly.
WizPoints now go up in a run if you beat it with "Floor Is Lava".
WizPoints now go up more when beating a Lunatic Mode run.
