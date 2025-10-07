Buffed various blessings.

Defense Blessings now give a base of 5, up from 3.

Damage Blessings now give a base of +2.4%, up from +1.5%.

Block Damage Reduction Blessings now give a base of +3.7%, up from +2.4%.

Poise Damage Blessings now give a base of +6.5%, up from +4%.

WizPoint Blessings now give a base of +4.7 WizPoints/s, up from +3.7.

Income Boost Blessings now give a base of +2.5%, up from +1.2%.

Merchant Price Blessings now give +7% cheaper merchant prices, up from +1.8%.

Non-Boss Damage Blessings now give a base of +3.2%, up from +2%.

Boss Damage Blessings now give a base of +4%, up from +2.5%.

Damage Taken Blessings now give a base of -4%, up (or down, rather?) from -2%.

Fort Damage Taken Blessings now give a base of -8%, up (or down, rather?) from -5%.

Critical Hit Rate Blessings now give a base of +2.5%, up from +2%.

Status Effect Infliction Blessings now give a base of +7.5%, up from +5%.