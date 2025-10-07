 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20281263
Update notes

Balanced the blessings and made more of them better, as requested!:

  • Buffed various blessings.

    • Defense Blessings now give a base of 5, up from 3.

    • Damage Blessings now give a base of +2.4%, up from +1.5%.

    • Block Damage Reduction Blessings now give a base of +3.7%, up from +2.4%.

    • Poise Damage Blessings now give a base of +6.5%, up from +4%.

    • WizPoint Blessings now give a base of +4.7 WizPoints/s, up from +3.7.

    • Income Boost Blessings now give a base of +2.5%, up from +1.2%.

    • Merchant Price Blessings now give +7% cheaper merchant prices, up from +1.8%.

    • Non-Boss Damage Blessings now give a base of +3.2%, up from +2%.

    • Boss Damage Blessings now give a base of +4%, up from +2.5%.

    • Damage Taken Blessings now give a base of -4%, up (or down, rather?) from -2%.

    • Fort Damage Taken Blessings now give a base of -8%, up (or down, rather?) from -5%.

    • Critical Hit Rate Blessings now give a base of +2.5%, up from +2%.

    • Status Effect Infliction Blessings now give a base of +7.5%, up from +5%.

    • Resistance Blessings now give a base of +40 Resistance, up from +20.

  • Resistance Blessings now function properly.

  • WizPoints now go up in a run if you beat it with "Floor Is Lava".

  • WizPoints now go up more when beating a Lunatic Mode run.

Changed files in this update

