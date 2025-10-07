 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20281190
Update notes via Steam Community

This update contains the following fixes and optimizations:

IItem Description Inconsistency

  • Fixed text discrepancies for certain items in the store to ensure descriptions now match their actual in-game effects.

Missing Item Descriptions

  • Fixed an issue where description text for character Evolution Modules would fail to render correctly in the item detail view.

Achievement System Malfunction

  • Resolved an issue where some achievement completion conditions could not be correctly validated when importing data from older save versions.

Reward Interface Logic Error

  • Fixed an issue where, after performing the “Abandon and Recycle Rewards” action, the reward selection interface could no longer be reopened.

Skill Fatal Error

  • Fixed a critical bug where the Flawless Chip: Rapid Reconstruction could incorrectly trigger a death state under specific conditions, causing the game process to freeze.

Scene Transition Conflict

  • Optimized in-stage collision (air walls) to fully prevent program conflicts that could occur when “Reward Selection” and “Stage Transition” events were triggered simultaneously.

Changed files in this update

