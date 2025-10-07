This update contains the following fixes and optimizations:
IItem Description Inconsistency
Fixed text discrepancies for certain items in the store to ensure descriptions now match their actual in-game effects.
Missing Item Descriptions
Fixed an issue where description text for character Evolution Modules would fail to render correctly in the item detail view.
Achievement System Malfunction
Resolved an issue where some achievement completion conditions could not be correctly validated when importing data from older save versions.
Reward Interface Logic Error
Fixed an issue where, after performing the “Abandon and Recycle Rewards” action, the reward selection interface could no longer be reopened.
Skill Fatal Error
Fixed a critical bug where the Flawless Chip: Rapid Reconstruction could incorrectly trigger a death state under specific conditions, causing the game process to freeze.
Scene Transition Conflict
Optimized in-stage collision (air walls) to fully prevent program conflicts that could occur when “Reward Selection” and “Stage Transition” events were triggered simultaneously.
Changed files in this update