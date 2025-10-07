Thank you to everybody who has participated in the Frogdoku Playtest! We really appreciate your feedback and are continuing to work diligently on addressing all of the bugs and suggestions, big and small.



(Major Known Issue Regarding the Build: There is currently a bug on the second level that prevents the player from completing the level. Please use the "Unlock All" button in the level select screen to continue playing the other levels past 2.)



Please enjoy this latest update from us and keep giving us feedback so we can keep delivering a better Frogdoku experience!