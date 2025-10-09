We have addressed the security vulnerability issue in Unity.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
We look forward to your continued support of "Octo's Balloon Challenge".
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
We have addressed the security vulnerability issue in Unity.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation
We look forward to your continued support of "Octo's Balloon Challenge".
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update