9 October 2025 Build 20280988 Edited 9 October 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have addressed the security vulnerability issue in Unity.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

We look forward to your continued support of "Octo's Balloon Challenge".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2944921
