7 October 2025 Build 20280984 Edited 7 October 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Unity detected a security issue in all versions of the Unity editor, so they released new versions of all historical builds and asked developers to re-build their games on the new version, so this is just that.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2019841
