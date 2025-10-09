 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20280961 Edited 9 October 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings major polish, quality-of-life improvements, and a new feature — the CG Gallery, where you can view all CGs and concept art!

Released ahead of Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, this build will be playable at the event!

New Features

  • Added CG Gallery (Unlock after clearing the game.)

General Fixes / Quality of Life

  • Fixed typos (both English and Thai)

  • Revised the description of Streamer Mode in the warning screen

  • Added Skip Splash Intro & Pixel Perfect option in-game

  • Added confirmation prompt on Bit Select

  • Improved the title screen logo

  • Changed the Splash image for Elyssa's Aether / Endgame

  • Added Credits to the title screen

  • Added save confirmation when returning to the main menu

Maria

  • Improved visuals in the hallway and labyrinth scenes

  • Enhanced labyrinth design with more decorations and environmental details

  • Added new interactable objects in Maria’s room

  • Added a desk for a disabled person’s book

  • Updated the door event when visiting the teacher, with extra details upon returning

  • Added interaction with pigs in the labyrinth

  • Added new music and improved battle backgrounds/BGM

  • Fixed translation of Maria’s healing skill

  • Adjusted cleaning event: reduced to 2 rounds and moved the final spot to the front of the stain

  • Fixed a bug where the Elyssa Jumpscare failed to appear in some cases

Metamorphosis

  • Fixed an issue where Maria’s menu briefly appeared when opening the PC

  • Corrected displayed names in the PC interface

Slime Swamp

  • Added new dialogues

  • Adjust the little graphics

  • Adjusted the dialogues of other slime girls after speaking with Gelrita

  • Changed the tutorial text color for the X button when using the Controller at the beginning

Is It Truly Satan?

  • Added interior map of the cultist’s house

Shut Your Eyes

  • Fixed controller instructions for the “Close Eyes” tutorial

Butterfly’s Lament

  • Skip time to 20:20 automatically when playing tape.

  • Fixed sprite inconsistencies in details

The Old Photograph

  • Adjusted text display speed for better readability

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3568301
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3568302
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link