This update brings major polish, quality-of-life improvements, and a new feature — the CG Gallery, where you can view all CGs and concept art!

Released ahead of Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, this build will be playable at the event!

New Features

Added CG Gallery (Unlock after clearing the game.)

General Fixes / Quality of Life

Fixed typos (both English and Thai)

Revised the description of Streamer Mode in the warning screen

Added Skip Splash Intro & Pixel Perfect option in-game

Added confirmation prompt on Bit Select

Improved the title screen logo

Changed the Splash image for Elyssa's Aether / Endgame

Added Credits to the title screen

Added save confirmation when returning to the main menu

Maria

Improved visuals in the hallway and labyrinth scenes

Enhanced labyrinth design with more decorations and environmental details

Added new interactable objects in Maria’s room

Added a desk for a disabled person’s book

Updated the door event when visiting the teacher, with extra details upon returning

Added interaction with pigs in the labyrinth

Added new music and improved battle backgrounds/BGM

Fixed translation of Maria’s healing skill

Adjusted cleaning event: reduced to 2 rounds and moved the final spot to the front of the stain

Fixed a bug where the Elyssa Jumpscare failed to appear in some cases

Metamorphosis

Fixed an issue where Maria’s menu briefly appeared when opening the PC

Corrected displayed names in the PC interface

Slime Swamp

Added new dialogues

Adjust the little graphics

Adjusted the dialogues of other slime girls after speaking with Gelrita

Changed the tutorial text color for the X button when using the Controller at the beginning

Is It Truly Satan?

Added interior map of the cultist’s house

Shut Your Eyes

Fixed controller instructions for the “Close Eyes” tutorial

Butterfly’s Lament

Skip time to 20:20 automatically when playing tape.

Fixed sprite inconsistencies in details

The Old Photograph

Adjusted text display speed for better readability

Thank you for your support!