This update brings major polish, quality-of-life improvements, and a new feature — the CG Gallery, where you can view all CGs and concept art!
Released ahead of Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, this build will be playable at the event!
New Features
Added CG Gallery (Unlock after clearing the game.)
General Fixes / Quality of Life
Fixed typos (both English and Thai)
Revised the description of Streamer Mode in the warning screen
Added Skip Splash Intro & Pixel Perfect option in-game
Added confirmation prompt on Bit Select
Improved the title screen logo
Changed the Splash image for Elyssa's Aether / Endgame
Added Credits to the title screen
Added save confirmation when returning to the main menu
Maria
Improved visuals in the hallway and labyrinth scenes
Enhanced labyrinth design with more decorations and environmental details
Added new interactable objects in Maria’s room
Added a desk for a disabled person’s book
Updated the door event when visiting the teacher, with extra details upon returning
Added interaction with pigs in the labyrinth
Added new music and improved battle backgrounds/BGM
Fixed translation of Maria’s healing skill
Adjusted cleaning event: reduced to 2 rounds and moved the final spot to the front of the stain
Fixed a bug where the Elyssa Jumpscare failed to appear in some cases
Metamorphosis
Fixed an issue where Maria’s menu briefly appeared when opening the PC
Corrected displayed names in the PC interface
Slime Swamp
Added new dialogues
Adjust the little graphics
Adjusted the dialogues of other slime girls after speaking with Gelrita
Changed the tutorial text color for the X button when using the Controller at the beginning
Is It Truly Satan?
Added interior map of the cultist’s house
Shut Your Eyes
Fixed controller instructions for the “Close Eyes” tutorial
Butterfly’s Lament
Skip time to 20:20 automatically when playing tape.
Fixed sprite inconsistencies in details
The Old Photograph
Adjusted text display speed for better readability
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update