7 October 2025 Build 20280820
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch attempts to make the enemies more stable, as there are some rare reports (thanks @TDFEnforcer) where the game does not save due to the enemies appearing off the path. I haven't been able to replicate the issue so not 100% sure on this one!

If you hadn't heard Unity has rolled out an update across all versions to deal with a vulnerability:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01 which this also fixes up.

Thanks,
Jason



Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2284201
  
Linux Depot 2284202
  
