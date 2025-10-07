I have received tons of feedback and I am currently working through the list of bug fixes, feature additions, and general improvements!

- Notable changes in this patch: while in tutorial mode, you have more direction on how to build.

- Accurate error messages when you cant build (space blocked and/or not enough resources).

- error sfx indication when cant build.



There will be more updates to come but this should make first playthroughs much easier!



Thank you again to everyone who has playtested. We will come out of this with a polished game!