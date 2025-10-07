 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20280758 Edited 7 October 2025 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I have received tons of feedback and I am currently working through the list of bug fixes, feature additions, and general improvements!
- Notable changes in this patch: while in tutorial mode, you have more direction on how to build.
- Accurate error messages when you cant build (space blocked and/or not enough resources).
- error sfx indication when cant build.

There will be more updates to come but this should make first playthroughs much easier!

Thank you again to everyone who has playtested. We will come out of this with a polished game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4067091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link