7 October 2025 Build 20280601 Edited 7 October 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update editor version used because apparently Unity had a ACE vulnerability in every Unity editor version from 2017 onwards. Please update the game if you have a previous version, and if you have any other Unity games, please make sure that they have been recently updated.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2406832
