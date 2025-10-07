Update editor version used because apparently Unity had a ACE vulnerability in every Unity editor version from 2017 onwards. Please update the game if you have a previous version, and if you have any other Unity games, please make sure that they have been recently updated.
Sphere Guider Update: 2.1.2a
