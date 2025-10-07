Business assets now group together when there are too many:
Also the Job Search window now shows the average wage for each job so you don't have to open the City Explorer to find out:
Version 1.01.15
Player business assets now grouped together by type and displayed with one icon when there are too many items
Owned and rented real estate list sort by occupant status now lists unoccupied properties at the top
Job search window shows current average city wage for each job
Add base game mods "Slow Inflation" and "Redenomination x2"
Malformed xml data files no longer crash game, instead will print error in the debug log
Changed files in this update