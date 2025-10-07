 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20280496 Edited 7 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Business assets now group together when there are too many:

Also the Job Search window now shows the average wage for each job so you don't have to open the City Explorer to find out:

Version 1.01.15

  • Player business assets now grouped together by type and displayed with one icon when there are too many items

  • Owned and rented real estate list sort by occupant status now lists unoccupied properties at the top

  • Job search window shows current average city wage for each job

  • Add base game mods "Slow Inflation" and "Redenomination x2"

  • Malformed xml data files no longer crash game, instead will print error in the debug log

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link