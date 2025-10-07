 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20280485
Trick or Treat

Grab a spooky costume and get ready to meet some towns people. Find houses that have been decorated for the season and knock on the door to see what you find. Try your luck for a chance to get 3 new limited time items, pumpkin tokens and more!
Doors will reset 30 mins from your first knock so you can try your luck again and again.

Fun Fair Returns

Head over to Yum Cola Park for more hallowe'en fun! The fair has returned for another year with new prizes and more pumpkin tokens to be won. Play some games or get lost in the improved spooky maze now with even more pumpkin tokens to find.
Make sure you get enough tokens to grab yourself a spooky costume to get started on your trick or treating adventure.
The Pumpkin car has returned for anyone who didn't complete it last year and for all the new Fishton friends. Pumpkin tokens won last year will be available this year so make sure you spend them while you can.
Remember all decor can be sold for good money at the pawn shop and the car can be built and sold or parts recycled for even more money.

Scavenger Joe

Scavenger Joe has dug up some old hallowe'en items and has them for sale. While you are there grab a festive hat for Kit-10.

Happy Hallowe'en!

