Hello pilots! 👋
Art of Space version 0.5.0 is yet another key update that lays the groundwork for what is to come.
List of changes:
Sweeet new improved visuals, such as suns, reworked asteroids, added ship outlines, among other smaller stuff.
Fixed a ton of game-breaking bugs in the physics to keep things more smooth.
Huge performance gains.
We've finally added controller support 🎉
The rest of the changes are mostly technical at this stage.
Hope these changes are well received 🚀🤞
~Wayfarer
