POPULAR TODAY
7 October 2025 Build 20280443 Edited 7 October 2025 – 04:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello pilots! 👋

Art of Space version 0.5.0 is yet another key update that lays the groundwork for what is to come.

List of changes:

  • Sweeet new improved visuals, such as suns, reworked asteroids, added ship outlines, among other smaller stuff.

  • Fixed a ton of game-breaking bugs in the physics to keep things more smooth.

  • Huge performance gains.

  • We've finally added controller support 🎉


The rest of the changes are mostly technical at this stage.

Hope these changes are well received 🚀🤞

~Wayfarer

