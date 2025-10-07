Hello pilots! 👋



Art of Space version 0.5.0 is yet another key update that lays the groundwork for what is to come.

List of changes:

Sweeet new improved visuals, such as suns, reworked asteroids, added ship outlines, among other smaller stuff.

Fixed a ton of game-breaking bugs in the physics to keep things more smooth.

Huge performance gains.

We've finally added controller support 🎉



The rest of the changes are mostly technical at this stage.



Hope these changes are well received 🚀🤞



~Wayfarer