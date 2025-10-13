🌻Hello everyone!

After a long journey, Undusted has finally been released today!

It’s been more than a year and a half of development filled with ups and downs, and I can’t express how happy I am to finally share this moment with you all.

Now, you can experience the bittersweet story of Adora and her family on Steam. Along your journey, you’ll also feel the quiet satisfaction of polishing forgotten objects until they shine again.

Why has Adora returned to her family’s home only now? What stories lie behind each item?

As you focus on the textures, sounds, and sensations created by different tools and materials, you’ll begin to uncover their hidden memories.





To celebrate the release, our three core team members would like to share a few words.



Yoonjeong (Producer, Director, Lead Artist)

I can’t believe how time has flown. What started as a “six-month project” ended up taking 22 months to finally meet the world. It’s truly an emotional moment for me in so many ways. There were countless times when I wanted to give up on the game, but every time, the reactions from players and the encouragement from people around me helped me keep going. I want to sincerely thank everyone who offered words that were sometimes harsh but always healing.

How many people will this game reach? I created Undusted with one conviction, “If I were a player, I would love this mechanic and story.” And I believed that somewhere out there, there must be people who would resonate with it too. I truly hope that person is you.

And… how many people in the world get the chance to work with their favorite publisher? I’m so happy I got to work with Toge Productions. Their passion and care for the game moved me deeply, and I’d like to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude.

Kyeongwoo (Game Designer, Technical Artist, Artist)

We've been seeing others play the demo at offline exhibits. It's been a joy watching players find their own way of fun and challenge even in similar situations, and leave with genuine interests and anticipations. I hope everyone trying our full game also find it enjoyable and memorable.

Minyoung (Programmer, Game Designer)

A game about cleaning objects... when we first started, I worried the mechanic might feel too simple. Because of that, we made sure to focus entirely on achieving the most pleasant cleaning sensation possible, repeating development and testing over and over again. Even now, I sometimes find myself turning on the game just to polish things, and I hope players will feel the same quiet satisfaction too.

Since we began in late 2023, this game has marked both the end of my teenage years and the beginning of my twenties. It was my first real development experience, and while I had a lot to learn, our producer and many colleagues helped me grow — both as a developer and as a person.

We’re sincerely grateful to everyone who helped us reach this moment.

As mentioned in our previous devlog, the feedback we received from the community has been an incredible source of inspiration and growth.

In fact, the “Wrap Up” button wouldn’t have existed without your ideas! (Otherwise, the game might have been much more hardcore!)

Now, it’s your turn!

Pick up your tools, polish each item, and experience the touching story of Adora and her family.

Undusted: Letters from the Past is out now!

