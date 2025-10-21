Hi,

Over the last few weeks I've primarily been working on Mini Matches, but I've also been making some small updates to Up to Par to address feedback, fix bugs, and continue tweaking the balance. Here's what's new in this build:

Did some performance optimization, the game should now run 10-20% faster.

When using big screen mode, the keyboard will automatically pop up for feedback and e-mail signup.

Difficulty selection pop-up is now shown to about 50% of players.

Most shop items are now cheaper to unlock.

Course obstacles from city onwards unlock at earlier holes.

When joining the newsletter, it will now automatically detect if you're signed up and unlock the apple and petal balls. This will make the process much easier for players on the Steam Deck or playing in big picture mode.

Added better colliders to the pond obstacles, so you correctly bounce off the sides of pieces if out of bounds.

In online multiplayer, the client direction indicator hides when the client is tabbed out of the game.

Aside from these updates, I've been making some big changes under the hood on the networking front which should allow for cross-play between the full and demo versions of the game. Keep an eye out for this in the next big update.

Happy Golfing,

Philip