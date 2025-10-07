This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Important Steam beta branch changes:



There are multiple "beta" branches that are accessible to all owners of Solace Crafting. Beta branches are accessible by right-clicking on the game in your Steam Library, clicking Properties, and going to the Beta tab. From there you will have several choices:

None - the default "live" branch

beta - for testing the latest Solace Crafting patches

solacekeeper - for testing the latest updates to Solace Keeper



This beta patch thus serves three main purposes:

1. To separate the development projects of Solace Crafting and Solace Keeper

2. To move Solace Keeper to its own beta branch

3. To test the latest upgraded version of Solace Crafting

The engine has been upgraded and I went through and fixed a number of new bugs and obvious problems that I ran into, but there are likely to be more. I'm also spinning up the beta server again, with a fresh world, should you be interested in playing on there.

From here on we will be keeping Solace Keeper on its own branch so that we can resume working on Solace Crafting as a clearly separate entity. “Solace Keeper”’s naming as a “beta branch” has caused a lot of confusion as to its nature: it was never meant to replace Solace Crafting but to be a “remaster” of it. Giving it its own independent branch will help restore that clarity.

Started originally in 2017, the Solace Crafting project files have become a true beast. Solace Keeper on the other hand has replaced almost the entirety of the original 3D assets used by Solace Crafting. Because of these staggering differences, fully separating Solace Crafting and Solace Keeper into their own individual projects took quite a bit more work than we were expecting.

Ultimately, Solace Builder and the other modding tools we're working to create will be incorporated into both Crafting and Keeper. It will create that broader sense of “ecosystem” that allows work done for one to benefit the others. Mind you, we reiterate this: the goal for Solace Crafting is improvement, not replacement. Builder features that make their way into SC are not meant to overwrite the existing construction tools but to complement and enhance your ability to create.

It's a small patch, but with big intentions, and we'll have more for Solace Crafting coming in soon.

Please note that as a new version of Unity, shaders needed to be recompiled. This is a 4-5 hour process, so at this moment the patch only contains Windows upgrades, but Linux will be uploaded later today as well.

v 1.1.0.7 2025.10.06

- Upgraded Unity version to 2022.3.62f2

- Fixed light destruction error when spawning town building previews for placement

- Fixed burst compiler error debug log generation

- Fixed a dedicated server WeatherManager error

What You Can Do To Help

If you wanna push us up, either one of these will support us more than you know

- Keep up the kind words on our Steam posts and the Likes

- You can get and support the builder here: https://bigkittygames.itch.io/solace-builder

- Drop by our IndieDB page to help make it visible: https://www.indiedb.com/games/solace-crafting-rebuild

- And of course, support on our Ko-fi page for our developer Newbery here: https://ko-fi.com/bigkittygames

Join us in Discord!

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.