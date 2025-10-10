An update for Digimon Story Time Stranger will be released on October 10, 2025.

To ensure the best gameplay experience, please make sure to apply the latest update before playing.

Details of the update are as follows:

==========

◆Update Version

Steam：20280266

<Adjustment Details>

■Bond

- To enhance the importance of Bond in battles, the following effects have been added and adjusted:

- Increased the activation rate of Extra Strikes based on Bond beyond previous values.

- Added a new effect: higher Bond increases CRT Rate.

- Added a new effect: higher Bond increases Item Drop and Rare Drop Rates.

*Only the Digimon with the highest Bond among battle members will affect Item Drop Rates.

- Updated Tutorial text to reflect the above changes.

■Fixes

- Fixed an issue on certain Steam® environments where missing or corrupted system data from the demo caused save data transfer to the full version to malfunction.

- Fixed a bug in the "Factorial Area" where crane states were not saved correctly, potentially causing progression to be blocked.

- Fixed an issue where trophies/achievements could not be unlocked under specific conditions.

- Fixed a bug in the boss battle against "Greymon (Blue)" where progression was blocked unless all in-battle dialogue events were viewed.

- Fixed a crash that could occur when repeatedly opening and closing the Digivice menu.

- Fixed a crash that could occur in certain "Outer Dungeon" when performing DigiAttack under specific conditions.

- Fixed an issue where enemy HP gauges were not displayed during battle under certain conditions.

- Fixed a bug where Aegiomon's attachment skill reverted to its previous state under specific conditions.

- Fixed an issue where Aegiomon's HP/SP did not recover properly under certain conditions.

- Fixed a bug in specific areas of "The In-Between Theater," "Gear Forest," and "Abyss Surface" where movement was restricted, preventing progression.

- Fixed an issue in the final boss battle where progression was blocked or unintended behavior occurred if Aegiomon was incapacitated under specific conditions.

- Fixed a bug where non-guest Aegiomon equipped with items like "Crimson Dragon Data Fragment" appeared as Aegiochusmon only during battle.

- Various usability improvements and fixes to backgrounds, models, and text.

==========

Thank you and please enjoy the game!