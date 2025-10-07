 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20280184
Update notes via Steam Community
fixed agent reload bug
fixed enemy teams persisting after changing character
fixed main menu music playing when loading into game
fixed marksman permanent scope glitch

Added random spawns for most maps instead of just one per team

Added new map "Untitled" smaller compared to other maps more suited for 1v1s

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4052731
  • Loading history…
