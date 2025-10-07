fixed agent reload bug
fixed enemy teams persisting after changing character
fixed main menu music playing when loading into game
fixed marksman permanent scope glitch
Added random spawns for most maps instead of just one per team
Added new map "Untitled" smaller compared to other maps more suited for 1v1s
Post First Playtest Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4052731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update