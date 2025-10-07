 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20280158 Edited 7 October 2025 – 04:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Level

Moguls - This level explores bumpy terrain, plus a new tier system for bricks. Striking the colored brick causes more bricks of that color to show up.

General

  • A new tab has been added to the options menu: User Profile. From here, you can reset your progression and start the game again from the very beginning.

  • Visual indicators have been added to the jump widget for both jumping and cooldown states. 

  • A space anomaly has appeared in world select, still under development.

Level changes

  • Gliding ice has been reworked.

Bug Fix & Technical

  • The outline that highlights various objects in the game has been updated with new gaussian logic.

  • Updated EOS SDK to version 1.18.0.4

  • Updated level thumbnails

  • Fixed a bug in the pizza level to make it taste better.

Changed files in this update

