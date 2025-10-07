New Level
Moguls - This level explores bumpy terrain, plus a new tier system for bricks. Striking the colored brick causes more bricks of that color to show up.
General
A new tab has been added to the options menu: User Profile. From here, you can reset your progression and start the game again from the very beginning.
Visual indicators have been added to the jump widget for both jumping and cooldown states.
A space anomaly has appeared in world select, still under development.
Level changes
Gliding ice has been reworked.
Bug Fix & Technical
The outline that highlights various objects in the game has been updated with new gaussian logic.
Updated EOS SDK to version 1.18.0.4
Updated level thumbnails
Fixed a bug in the pizza level to make it taste better.
Changed files in this update