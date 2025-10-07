 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20280036 Edited 7 October 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- conversions reworked to make trades automatically
- mass appeal bonus clarity
- battery ui fixes
- choracle refresh
- pull down to toggle fixes
- divine duds stability
- save state stability
- removed stray capital letters
- faithbook game now ends on failures
- ux updates

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3725621
