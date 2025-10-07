- conversions reworked to make trades automatically
- mass appeal bonus clarity
- battery ui fixes
- choracle refresh
- pull down to toggle fixes
- divine duds stability
- save state stability
- removed stray capital letters
- faithbook game now ends on failures
- ux updates
0.9.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3725621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update