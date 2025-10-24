 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20280032 Edited 24 October 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note:

  • We released a version update regarding Unity. There are no changes made to the game content.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link