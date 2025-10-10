 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20279968 Edited 10 October 2025 – 03:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug where you would get stuck in the "Wall Chisel" objective.

  • Fixed a bug preventing you from commenting on social media posts during objectives.

  • Epic Rarity slots items are now available for purchase in the 4 traits shops.

Depot 3149981
