Fixed a bug where you would get stuck in the "Wall Chisel" objective.
Fixed a bug preventing you from commenting on social media posts during objectives.
Epic Rarity slots items are now available for purchase in the 4 traits shops.
Hot Fix 1.2.1_1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update