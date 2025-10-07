Thank you for playing "9th Sentinel Sisters."

This update primarily focuses on adding new features and improvements to enhance gameplay.



We will continue to develop various improvements and new features for future updates, aiming for releases throughout 2025.

Further details on updates will be announced in future patch notes.



Thank you for your continued support of "9th Sentinel Sisters."

Introducing New Features and Improvements:

Enhanced Conversation Features

Added a conversation log feature.

Added auto-advance functionality for conversation scenes.

Improved display of item effects during battle.

Improved Game Experience

Added a visual effect where the UI color changes when 10 seconds remain on the timer.

Added an instant retry function for game over.

Visualized weapon cooldowns.

Implemented unlock notifications.

Improved Operability

Options and other UI elements can now be operated with the mouse cursor.

Added a feature to check the map after selecting a square.

Enabled checking equipped parts when opening supply boxes.

Content Additions & Revisions