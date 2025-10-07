This year's Halloween Event is now live, exclusively only during the month of October! An influx of ghoulish skeletons are spawning in and must be stopped!
With enough skeletons destroyed you'll have your chance to unlock Ms. Cleo Cat, the black cat that can fly on a broom and cast mischievous spells on you! Beware!
Or perhaps you'll unlock the new Halloween Theme, which turns your ship into a candy corn firing jack-o-lantern!
Halloween Event 2025 now live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update