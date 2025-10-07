This year's Halloween Event is now live, exclusively only during the month of October! An influx of ghoulish skeletons are spawning in and must be stopped!

With enough skeletons destroyed you'll have your chance to unlock Ms. Cleo Cat, the black cat that can fly on a broom and cast mischievous spells on you! Beware!

Or perhaps you'll unlock the new Halloween Theme, which turns your ship into a candy corn firing jack-o-lantern!