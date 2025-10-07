 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20279894 Edited 7 October 2025 – 02:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This year's Halloween Event is now live, exclusively only during the month of October! An influx of ghoulish skeletons are spawning in and must be stopped!
With enough skeletons destroyed you'll have your chance to unlock Ms. Cleo Cat, the black cat that can fly on a broom and cast mischievous spells on you! Beware!
Or perhaps you'll unlock the new Halloween Theme, which turns your ship into a candy corn firing jack-o-lantern!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2767851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link