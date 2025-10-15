 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20279710 Edited 15 October 2025 – 06:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing MYRIAD DEATH.

We have released a new patch Ver.1.2.4 which includes the below change.

Detail

- Updated the game due to the official announcement about the vulnerability from Unity

Thank you for your continued support.　

Changed files in this update

Depot 3324321
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link