Thank you so much for playing MYRIAD DEATH.
We have released a new patch Ver.1.2.4 which includes the below change.
Detail
- Updated the game due to the official announcement about the vulnerability from Unity
Thank you for your continued support.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Thank you so much for playing MYRIAD DEATH.
We have released a new patch Ver.1.2.4 which includes the below change.
Detail
- Updated the game due to the official announcement about the vulnerability from Unity
Thank you for your continued support.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update