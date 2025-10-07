 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Call of Duty® Destiny 2 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20279699 Edited 7 October 2025 – 02:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patched CVE-2025-59489.

More information available below;

https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-59489

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1730311
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1730312
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link