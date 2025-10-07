- New cannon probability stackable object.
- New dead animation.
- Now you stack 3 crab killers at max.
- Crabs in general are buff they now scale harder on high scores but weaker on low scores.
- New achievements have been introduced.
- Reroll shop mechanic is now limited to three per store open.
- You can now see which items you have and how many of them in the pause menu.
Crabs and Rats 0.3 October 6th 2025
