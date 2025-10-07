 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20279616 Edited 7 October 2025 – 02:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
  • New cannon probability stackable object.
  • New dead animation.
  • Now you stack 3 crab killers at max.
  • Crabs in general are buff they now scale harder on high scores but weaker on low scores.
  • New achievements have been introduced.
  • Reroll shop mechanic is now limited to three per store open.
  • You can now see which items you have and how many of them in the pause menu.

Depot 3721791
