New Features:



Made checkpoint saves persist after returning to the main menu or closing the game, and made them loadable by continuing your save in the main menu.



Added a restart to checkpoint button to the pause menu.



Adjustments:

Adjusted yellow parry circle indicators on all enemies to appear at timings that better show exactly when to parry.



Adjusted graphics quality options to give a better base experience.



Adjusted the clarity in wording for some tutorials.



Made regainable health drain slower, and easier to regain.



Made stamina regenerate more quickly after the initial cooldown.



Slightly increased window of no charge meter drain after a successful sword hit.



Slightly increased the window where the parry can activate instead of becoming a block



Adjusted heavy attacks of Boss 1 to allow for more directions to dodge them.



Increased stamina regen rate once initial wait is over, aiming to increase chances for players to recover in time while still encouraging stamina management.



Decreased health of syringe spiders so they are less annoying to kill.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where if you died in the tutorial without healing, you would be unable to heal until performing certain actions.



Fixed a bug where under certain performance conditions, you would be teleported out of the map during the 1st save cutscene.



Fixed sensitivity settings not properly being applied.



Improved consistency in hitting as they should of player sword attacks, and certain boss attacks, at lower framerates.



Fixed main instances where the finisher move would hit the environment and not an enemy, even though the enemy was in the correct path of the blast.



Fixed main instances where finisher move would not trigger when inputting attack near a staggered enemy.



Fixed an issue where after healing, you would be unable to swing your sword, which was caused by an unintended instance of cancelling into healing.



For those who have played the game so far, thank you so much for taking a dive into Remanence, and for giving your feedback as well. It’s great to hear when the moments of the game came across well, and it’s also helpful to hear when they didn’t, for us to find areas that are important to you for improving the experience. And, with that, now that we’ve had a long summer after classes have been out, and time for Remanence to be out as well, here is an update to address a chunk of the quality of life concerns we’ve seen so far, be them adjustments to the parry signifiers, some performance improvements, or a couple features that were missing from the original scope, to hopefully help improve the unintended difficulties with traversing the experience.So, please tell us where you feel there is more to be done, but we hope these features/ adjustments-like persistent saves, certain balance changes, and a restart checkpoint button-help potentially giving it another shot to be more fun, and the experience for new players to be much smoother. Best of luck!