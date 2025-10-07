So, please tell us where you feel there is more to be done, but we hope these features/ adjustments-like persistent saves, certain balance changes, and a restart checkpoint button-help potentially giving it another shot to be more fun, and the experience for new players to be much smoother. Best of luck!
New Features:
- Made checkpoint saves persist after returning to the main menu or closing the game, and made them loadable by continuing your save in the main menu.
- Added a restart to checkpoint button to the pause menu.
Adjustments:
- Adjusted yellow parry circle indicators on all enemies to appear at timings that better show exactly when to parry.
- Adjusted graphics quality options to give a better base experience.
- Adjusted the clarity in wording for some tutorials.
- Made regainable health drain slower, and easier to regain.
- Made stamina regenerate more quickly after the initial cooldown.
- Slightly increased window of no charge meter drain after a successful sword hit.
- Slightly increased the window where the parry can activate instead of becoming a block
- Adjusted heavy attacks of Boss 1 to allow for more directions to dodge them.
- Increased stamina regen rate once initial wait is over, aiming to increase chances for players to recover in time while still encouraging stamina management.
- Decreased health of syringe spiders so they are less annoying to kill.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where if you died in the tutorial without healing, you would be unable to heal until performing certain actions.
- Fixed a bug where under certain performance conditions, you would be teleported out of the map during the 1st save cutscene.
- Fixed sensitivity settings not properly being applied.
- Improved consistency in hitting as they should of player sword attacks, and certain boss attacks, at lower framerates.
- Fixed main instances where the finisher move would hit the environment and not an enemy, even though the enemy was in the correct path of the blast.
- Fixed main instances where finisher move would not trigger when inputting attack near a staggered enemy.
- Fixed an issue where after healing, you would be unable to swing your sword, which was caused by an unintended instance of cancelling into healing.
