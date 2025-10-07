Increased the rarity of Knook related cards. Hidden Knook is now legendary like Hidden Queen. The Knook Upgrade is epic (as you do lose a Rook).



Mission Accomplished has been buffed to make it more useful. You can now target Knooks as well as Rooks and they can now have a square between them on a rank or file.



Achievements for winning during a crisis have been fixed.



Get Out Of Checkmate Free has been reworked. You can now play this at any time, and it will sit next to the board until used - it will automatically be available in any check situation where the King has no legal moves to escape (even if you can block it with another piece or ability). This frees up your hand, is less clunky, and is a good example for mods on how faction powerup-like cards could work.



Updates without new cards are against the Laws of Chess, so the new brilliant tactic of "Tactical Retreat" lets you pull pieces back to their starting square to escape danger.