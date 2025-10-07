- Added an "Export Keys" button in the Language Editor.
- Fixed an issue with rendering user-interface battles while rendering maps in first person mode.
- Fixed an issue with no skill types crashing battle menus.
- Fixed an issue with animation action sequence elements delaying certain actions.
- Fixed an issue with ejected battlers from completing their action sequences in battle.
- Fixed an issue with Linux export map functionality.
- Fixed an issue with hue-shift not being applied in export map functionality.
- Fixed numerous usability issues with trait and statistic tables.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
