7 October 2025 Build 20279222 Edited 7 October 2025 – 01:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added an "Export Keys" button in the Language Editor.
  • Fixed an issue with rendering user-interface battles while rendering maps in first person mode.
  • Fixed an issue with no skill types crashing battle menus.
  • Fixed an issue with animation action sequence elements delaying certain actions.
  • Fixed an issue with ejected battlers from completing their action sequences in battle.
  • Fixed an issue with Linux export map functionality.
  • Fixed an issue with hue-shift not being applied in export map functionality.
  • Fixed numerous usability issues with trait and statistic tables.

